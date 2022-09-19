CWC Board of Trustees to meet September 21

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will

begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room

(ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by

Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please click here.

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless

recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – July 20, 2022

B. Acceptance of Bills – July and August 2022

C. Board Travel Budget

D. 23-24 Academic Calendar

E. 23-24 Holiday Schedule

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Property and Liability Insurance

B. Board Policy Governance Manual Changes (first reading)

C. Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate Approval

D. Personnel

Other Personnel Actions (as needed) Human Resources Report

IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Strategic Plan Update – Ms. Catherine Trouth, Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING