CWC Board of Trustees to meet on February 15

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized

by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – January 18, 2023, Regular Meeting

B. Acceptance of Bills – January 2023

C. Board Travel Budget

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of New Academic Programs

Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, AAS, Cert I and Cert II

Tribal Leadership Advanced Certificate

B. Personnel

23-24 Sabbatical Requests

Other Personnel Actions (as needed)

Human Resources Report

C. Approval of Change in Board Assistant Treasurer Designation

IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Community Impact – Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President for Academic Affairs

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETINGS/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING