CWC Board of Trustees to meet July 20

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio-only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162# For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link.

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – June 15, 2022

B. Acceptance of Bills – June 2022

C. Board Travel Budget

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Public Hearing – FY 23 Budget

B. Approval of FY 23 Budget (second and final reading)

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Personnel

1. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)

2. Human Resources Report

IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Student Success – Dr. Cory Daly, Vice President for Student Affairs

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING