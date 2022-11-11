CWC Board of Trustees meeting on November 16th

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. executive session in ITECC 121 regarding personnel issues, including the president’s annual evaluation.

To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162

For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vLphnZM5ZjSM1_o- EzMQLX9NLlRs628iNFBXlCrFG_8/edit

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting unless recognized by the Board Chair.

For the full agenda, click here.