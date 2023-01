CWC Instructor of Agriculture and Meat Science, Amanda Winchester and student, Giana Biagioni attended the Young Farmer and Rancher Conference for the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation in Pinedale last weekend.

“We had a great weekend at the Young Farmer and Rancher Conference. They had great speakers and we were able to visit with John Barrasso. What a great learning experience! We toured the Mountain Man Museum in Pinedale and tried our hand at painting,” stated Amanda.

Way to represent, CWC!