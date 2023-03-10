CWC attends second Young Farmer and Rancher Conference

CWC Instructor of Agriculture and Meat Science, Amanda Winchester and student, Giana Biagioni attended their second Young Farmer and Rancher Conference for the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation in Jacksonville, Florida during the first week of March.

The 2023 Farm Bureau FUSION Conference brought together an estimated 1,000 young agricultural leaders from across the country. Giana Biagioni was proud to represent the state of Wyoming.

“We got to share the experience with the Wyoming Young Farmers and Ranchers board members, Brent Horton, Jenn Tippetts, Kelli and Shawn Chouinard, and Cody Alps,” said Amanda. “It is very impressive to be able to represent the state of Wyoming.”

Pictured L to R: Brent Horton, Jenn Tippetts, Kelli and Shawn Chouinard, Cody Alps, Amanda Winchester, and Giana Biagioni

Giana was one of the youngest competitors in the American Farm Bureau Federation Discussion Meet competitive event. She competed against 32 other states with the age varying from 18-35. Most of the competitors were juniors, seniors or grad students at their colleges.

They were given 5 debate topics ahead of the meet. They were to research and form their stance on each. They had to prepare a 1-minute opening statement and a 1-minute closing statement. They had to debate with other contestants for 20 minutes. In that time, they were to try and lead the discussion and allow others to share their thoughts. They were judged on their knowledge of the topic and how they work with the group. They also had to explain how the Farm Bureau could help with the topic.

This event simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach a consensus and solve problems.

Amanda and Giana also got to tour the University of Florida’s Animal Science and Meat Science departments while at the conference.

To learn more about the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers program, click here.