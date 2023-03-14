CWC and the National Museum of Military Vehicles present Hands-on History, A VIP Experience

Central Wyoming College and the National Museum of Military Vehicles present Hands-on History. Go behind the scenes and get a VIP experience!

All classes will be held at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 US-26, Dubois, Wyoming. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at cwcdubois.eventbrite.com. Attendance seating is limited so register for this VIP experience now!

You will learn about the Marine War Dogs, Raider training and their combat service through a rare opportunity for hands-on examination of authentic Marine Raider artifacts.

“The focus is on the Marine Raiders of WW2 while having a hands-on experience with a collection of a Marine Raider,” stated Rae Whitley. “War dogs are part of Raider history but it is not one and the same as plenty of Raiders did not have war dogs and plenty of war dogs had nothing to do with Raiders.”

Rae G. Whitley, a curator at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois will lead you through each hands-on history program. His many years as a public historian and U.S. Army Veteran, provide a unique and fun “edutainment” experience. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to feel the history as he shows you artifacts while explaining their historical relevance. This “preview” opportunity will allow you to encounter the items before they go on exhibit.

Register today! The first class will be held on Wednesday, April 5th at 6:00 pm.