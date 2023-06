(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the recent weather trend continues and will continue, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening into the coming days.

Temperatures are also staying consistent, with highs today in the 70’s for most of the county, Dubois at 68 degrees, and Shoshoni at 81 degrees.

Lows tonight will stay in the lower 50’s and upper 40’s.

h/t NWSR