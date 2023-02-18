Cunningham West 3-A Champion

It was a runaway tournament win for Green River in the Class 3-A West Regional Wrestling tournament at Evanston on Friday. The Wolves tallied 233.5 points to outdistance host Evanston by 30.5 points for the title.

Lander and Riverton combined to place six wrestlers in the top four at the tournament paced by Tiger heavyweight Cody Cunningham who won the 285-pound class with a second-period pin over Carson VanGeisen of Evanston in the championship match.

Riverton’s Zaryc Prosser was third behind a hard-fought 4-0 win over Doug Bettgar of Powell in the bronze medal match.

“The west is a tough tournament with dang tough brackets and kids,” Lander head wrestling coach Eric Watson said. “I thought we had a good tournament overall. Proud of how our older guys battled and played through some adversity. Saw some steady improvement from our younger wrestlers all year and we were able to get a couple of them qualified as well. I look forward to a good tournament next week and to see what we can bring home.”

Riverton’s Parker DeVries was fourth at 220 pounds, and Lander placed three more wrestlers in the top four with Hunter Velarde fourth at 138 in an overtime, sudden victory match against Ethan Kemp of Pinedale. With the match tied 2-2, Kemp won it in the extra period with a takedown.

Charles Snyder was fourth at 145 and Gabe Harris with third at 170.

Harris outlasted Tyson Muir of Mountain View with a 2-0 decision.

Emily Skiba and Jordan Nielsen advance to the inaugural girl’s state wrestling championships in Casper later this week – {h/t Lander Wrestling}

Class 3-A West Regional Wrestling Tournament:

Boys Team Scores: 1. Green River 233.5, 2. Evanston 203, 3. Cody 194, 4. Powell 165.5, 5. Pinedale 148, 6. Lyman 96.5, 7. Lander Valley 88.5, 8. Mountain View 62, 9. Riverton 54

Boys Individual Results

106: 1. Lucas Todd, GR

113: 1. Ty Peterson, COD

120: 1. Axel Mackinnon, GR

126: 1. Ryker Mele, GR

132: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN

138: 1. Kale Knezovick, GR 4. Hunter Velarde, LAN

Third place match: Ethan Kemp, PIN over Hunter Velarde, LAN SV-1 4-2

145: 1. Thomas Dalton, GR, 4. Charles Snyder, LAN

Third place match – Micah Grant, COD over Charles Snyder, LAN Fall 1:18

152: 1. Jackson Wood, COD

160: 1. Brady Roberts, EVN

170: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 3. Gabe Harris, LAN

Third place match – Gabe Harris, LAN over Tyson Muir, MV Dec 2-0

182: 1. Grayson Beaudrie, COD

195: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 4. Parker DeVries, RIV

Third place match – 1. Max Gregory, LYM over Parker DeVries, RIV Dec 6-2

220: 1. Stetson Davis, POW

285: 1. Cody Cunningham, LAN, 3. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

Championship match – Cody Cunningham, LAN over Carson VanGiesen, EVN Fall 3:18

Third place match – Zaryc Prosser, RIV over Doug Bettger, POW Dec 4-0