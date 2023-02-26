Cunningham first, Velarde second, and Prosser third in 3-A Wrestling Final

The Class 3-A state wrestling tournament was more of a marathon than usual with teams arriving in Casper beginning Monday afternoon in anticipation of the blizzard that closed almost every highway in the southern half of the state until Thursday morning.

Lander heavyweight Cody Cunningham led a contingent of five Fremont County wrestlers who earned medals at the meet with a championship. Lander’s Hunter Velarde had a strong state tournament – -{h/t Kolby-Fedore – Wyopreps}

Cunningham wrestled for the title a year ago and finished runner-up, but this time he took control early, tossing Douglas 285 pound opponent Kenai Berguist to the mat face first before eventually pinning him at 3:32.

Cody Cunningham of Lander is about to pin Kenai Bergquist of Douglas for the state championship – -{h/t Kolby-Fedore – Wyopreps}

Fellow 285-pound wrestler of Riverton, Zaryc Prosser did it the hard way in earning a third-place medal. After dropping his opening round match, Prosser showed excellent determination in battling back through the bracket for five straight wins before taking the third place match in a tough bought with Carson VanGiesen of Evanston by a 3-0 decision. Hunter Vlearde worked from underneath against Green River’s Kale Knezovich – -{h/t Kolby-Fedore – Wyopreps}

At 138 pounds, Lander’s Hunter Velarde had a breakthrough weekend, narrowly missing a state championship via a close 8-5 decision to Kale Knezovich of Green River. Velarde advanced to the final with another tough match, winning by a 4-3 decision in the semi-finals over Kyson Hamilton of Evanston.

Tiger wrestlers Charles Snyder and Gabe Harris each finished fifth in their respective 145 and 170-pound divisions.

Class 3-A State Wrestling Individual Results:

106: 1. Lucas Todd, GR

113: 1. Wylee Wilson, PIN

120: 1. Ryan Nutt, PIN

126: 1. Zachary Covolo, RAW

132: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN

138: 1. Kale Knezovich, GR, 2. Hunter Velarde, LAN

Championship match – Kale Knezovich, GR over Hunter Velarde, LAN Dec 8-5

145: 1. Thomas Dalton, GR, 5. Charles Snyder, LAN

Fifth place match – Charles Snyder, LAN over Maddux Hintz, GR MD 13-5

152: 1. Sage Lonn, RAW

160: 1. Lane Ewing, DOU

170: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 5. Gabe Harris, LAN

Fifth place match – Gabe Harris, LAN over Jacob Prell, NEW/UPT Dec 10-3

182: 1. Grayson Beaudrie, COD

195: 1. Nathan Harper, WOR

220: 1. Stetson Davis, POW

285: 1. Cody Cunningham, LAN, 3. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

Championship match – Cody Cunningham, LAN over Kenai Bergquist, DOU Fall 3:32

Third place match – Zaryc Prosser, RIV over Carson VanGieson, EVN Dec 3-0