County Treasurer, Clerk announce reopening of Riverton Office

(Riverton, WY) – County Clerk Julie Freese and County Treasurer Jim Anderson are pleased to announce that they have made plans to re-open the Riverton Office starting October 6, 2022 (Thursday) and will continue 1 day a week on Thursdays from 9-3:30 p.m.

Following a long period of employee turnover for both offices, the Clerk and Treasurer are staffed and training should be completed by the October 6, 2022 re-opening date.

“We thank our customers for their patience during the pandemic and the past year while we worked to get staffing back in place and get the training that will be beneficial when our staff returns to help you at the Riverton Office. We look forward to serving you again soon in Riverton.”

More information will follow as we get closer to the re-opening date. Watch the county website for more information.