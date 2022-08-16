County Clerk’s Office warns of slow internet connection at polling stations

Update @ 5 pm: “We have been working with the Secretary of State and Arikan, our e-poll book company and they have identified the problem and we have a solution and we are working hard to get our voters through the lines. We appreciate the good people of Fremont County having patience with us while we work through this. The voting machines are NOT affected and the ballots are running through the machines just fine. This is the E-Poll book system that checks in voters. If there are questions, please call Julie at 307-332-1089. All voters in line at 7 pm will be allowed to vote. You may also go to any of our 8 vote centers to vote. Lander High School, Ft. Washakie School, Wyoming Indian High School, Kinnear Fire Hall, Riverton Fremont Center, Shoshoni Sr. Citizens Center, Dubois Headwaters and Arapahoe School.”

(Fremont County, WY) – The County Clerk’s Office shared the following release, regarding slow internet connection at polling stations statewide.

“The County Clerk’s Office is reporting that the internet is slow across the state at this time. Our e-poll book company is working to resolve this matter.

“Lines are long in Riverton and Dubois, but you may vote at other locations and just know that the process is slow until this is resolved.

“If you are in line by 7 p.m. we will get you through the process of voting. Thank you for your patience.”