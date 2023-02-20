County 10’s 2023 Mascot Challenge is underway!

(Fremont County, WY) – You guys, we’re in YEAR FOUR of the County 10 Mascot Challenge!

In 2020 when the NCAA Basketball Tournament was cancelled, 3A/4A state basketball and many local athletics came to an abrupt halt, and many of us were stuck indoors wondering what was happening to the world we started tossing ideas around about a fun way to keep school spirit alive. That’s when the Mascot Challenge was born.

Each year, we’ve received tens of thousands of votes in each respective round. Last year we had so much web traffic in the final hours of voting, you basically blew up our website! County 10 is proud to host, attend and cover hundreds of events each year and this ballooned really quickly into one of our biggest.

Advertisement

Shoshoni’s Wranglers went back-to-back as champions in 2020 and 2021. We had to declare 2022 a tie because… well, our website blew up… so we congratulated both the Arapaho Charter Warriors and Pathfinder Panthers.

So what will happen in 2023? Can the Warriors or Panthers repeat? Do the Wranglers reclaim the top spot? Or is this finally the year the Eagles, Tigers, Wolverines, Rams, Rustlers, Cougars, Chiefs, Phoenix or Cougars win it all?

Round one is open this week and will eliminate 4 teams. The remaining “Elite 8” will be seeded for head-to-head matchups in round 2 based on the number of overall round one votes.

Vote daily for your favorite mascot by clicking here!

Advertisement

A special, HUGE, thank you to Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton for helping make this fun event possible!

The 2023 Mascot Challenge is also made possible by; Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, Mamaw’s Kitchen, Farm Bureau Financial Services agent Sammi Hegwer, RTO Point S, Edward Jones agent Mick Pryor, Sutherland’s, Palace Pharmacy, Allstate’s The Brown Agency, and Olsen Orthodontics