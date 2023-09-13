County 10 Sports Game of the Week starts Thursday in Shoshoni

(Fremont County, WY) – Thursday, County 10 will have its first Game of the Week presented by Eyes on Fremont! Shoshoni will host Cheyenne East’s junior varsity squad at 5 p.m. John Gabrielsen and Joel Kindle will be on the call starting with the Porter’s Tailgate show at 4:30 p.m.

Game of the Week is a video-only broadcast. Games are streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Make sure to follow us and subscribe to be notified when games are on all season long on County 10!

Here is an updated schedule of the games we are planning to call this season for Game of the Week!

Week 3: September 14 – Cheyenne East at Shoshoni 5 p.m.

Week 4: September 21 – Big Piney at Wind River 5 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 – Riverton vs Lander 6 p.m.

Week 6: October 5 – Big Piney at Shoshoni 4 p.m.

Week 6: October 7 – Dubois at Casper Christian 2 p.m.

Week 8: October 21 – Burlington at Dubois 1:30 p.m.