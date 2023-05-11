County 10 Radio wants you to ‘Pick-a-Ticket’ and celebrate concert week with the Ford Wyoming Center

Charene Herrera
Charene Herrera

(Fremont County)- In celebration of concert week we teamed up with the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper and we want you to pick-a-ticket! You enter to win, pick what concert you would like to attend ( Whiskey Myers, Lindsey Stirling or the Goo Goo Dolls) and if you are randomly drawn you win tickets to the concert you picked! Plus don’t forget concert week means amazing deals on concert tickets, to shows all over the country! So you can try to win tickets AND score $25 All-In tickets with Live Nation to make it a party! Grab your friends and get ready for some concert fun.

County 10 Radio's Pick-a-Ticket

We want to set you up with concert tickets for live shows in Casper and help celebrate concert week! 97.5 The Brand and 105.1 JACK FM will be giving away concert tickets all week! Live Nation has announced the return of concert week where they offer $25 tickets, while supplies last, to hundreds of shows. Our friends at the Ford Wyoming Center have a fantastic lineup this summer so don’t miss out. This is YOUR chance to enter to pick-a-ticket.

Name(Required)
Which concert are you wanting tickets to?
What station do you listen to?
Will you be attending the County 10 and Porter's #WhatsGrillin Event on June 17th?
**Come celebrate all the dads at the ultimate family event featuring free food, County 10's Dad Olympics, a bouncy house and other games for the kids, and Porter's 1st Annual GRILLED Challenge where contestants will create mouthwatering burgers using mystery ingredients for a chance to win.
I agree that County 10 may use my name in association with this contest, should I win. I understand that by entering I agree to the Contest Rules posted on the County 10 website for this contest.(Required)
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.