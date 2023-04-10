County 10 Podcast: Nyssa Whitford the Sage Grouse and Sagebrush Biologist with WGFD on lekking season

(Fremont County)- Wyoming Game and Fish is back with another episode of the County 10 Podcast. We take a look at Sage Grouse and lekking season. Nyssa and Rene Schell discuss ethics, the noises that the males make and the best times to view the leks. As well as information on Wyoming’s Sage Grouse population. Click below and check out this less than 15 min podcast that is very informative.

LEK VIEWING ETHICS ( Thanks to WGFD)

Arrive at lek sites at least one hour before sunrise

Don’t drive onto the lek. Park away from the edge of the lek.

Turn off the vehicle lights and engine.

Use binoculars and spotting scopes to observe birds.

Stay in your vehicle.

Do not make loud noises or sudden movements.

Do not leave until the birds do.

Keep pets in your vehicle. Better yet, leave them home.

Do not trespass on private land.

Postpone your visit if roads are muddy.

Do not construct wildlife or photography viewing blinds on or near lek.

Be especially cautious with viewing activities during late March and early April when breeding activity usually peaks. Late April is a better time to visit because most of the breeding is complete but the males are still actively strutting. The weather is usually better too.