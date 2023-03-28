County 10 Podcast: Dylan and Toni speak on Wind River Job Corps changing their lives, open house on April 6th

(Riverton, WY)– I find this interview to be very fulfilling and informative. In this podcast we get to hear from two participants in the Wind River Job Corps program. They tell us about their past, and how this place has changed their lives. Sometimes you just need a second chance and these two have taken the second chance they have been given and are making it count. You can hear the excitement in their voices and the yearning to make something of themselves. They attribute that to the Wind River Job Corps.

Dr. Kristen Benson also joins the podcast and discusses the importance of this need in Wyoming and our community. She informs us that it is a free program aimed to build youth up for success. The building is beautiful and they would love if you stopped by to check out the facility during the open house on April 6th.

The Job Corps (pronounced core) is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. This is the first time since 2015 that the school has opened the campus to the public.