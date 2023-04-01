County 10 Podcast: Central Wyoming Foster Grandparent Program details with Lauri Shoopman

(Riverton, WY) – Did you know we have a foster grandparent program here in Fremont County and beyond? If you are curious or know someone who would benefit from this program please listen to this interview below. This is a chance to make a difference as someone who may be retired or looking for a way to give back with extra time. Lauri Shoopman gives us all the details on this program. The great thing that she reminds folks about, is it not being overwhelming and you are there as support. There are options and flexible scheduling.

Check out this great video that is from the program in our area and reach out to Lauri if you want to get even more information.