County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 6/7

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Monroe, Rastacia, 19, City Warrant, Available Narrative: Monroe was cited for shoplifting hair spray from a local store, was then found to have an active warrant; issued a no trespass

Antelope, Gary, 48, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was sleeping in a parking lot; he was then found to have the active warrant

Duran, Desiree, 33, Ethete, City Warrant, No Narrative Available

Sittingeagle, Jaylee, 28, Arapahoe, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: Upon reviewing video footage of incident, RPD observed the subject to shove and kick another subject

Amos, Steven, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was trying to get into another person’s car and dropping food while doing so; recorded a BAC of .411

Burson, Angel, 20, Riverton, 5 County Warrants, No Available Narrative

McKim, Daneka, 33, Cheyenne, Resisting Arrest, Vandalism, Available Narrative: “When the responding officer tried to talk to McKim about the vandalism she ran and had to be chased down. She was then arrested and charged with vandalism and Resisting Arrest. During the incident the officer was bit on the leg by her dog which broke the skin. The dog was current on his rabies shot and was taken to PAWS”

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Intoxication: E Pershing Ave., 10:58 AM, Available Narrative: RP Advised the subject was passed out in his bathroom; subject was moved along

Theft: 1200 Main Street, 11:11 AM, Available Narrative: Brian Rhodes, 24 of Riverton, cited for shoplifting $46 worth of cough medicine

PD Accident: Broadway Ave., 5:09 PM, Available Narrative: 2 vehicle crash led to road blockage

PD Accident: Monroe Ave., 11:34 PM, Available Narrative: 75 yoa lady driving a van swerved to miss the family dog which had run in front of her and struck the transformer causing minor damage to the van. Rocky Mountain Power advised that power was out to multiple residences in the area for a period of time

Hit and Run: N Federal Blvd., 10:47 AM, Available Narrative: Report Pending

PD Accident: Federal Blvd., 2:05 PM, Available Narrative: accident involving city vehicle

Hit and Run: Federal Blvd., 2:38 PM, Available Narrative: Victim vehicle in parking lot fender bender sustained $1,300 damage to it’s front bumper. Suspect vehicle is black – A report was taken.