County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 4/5

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Hauser, Harris, 36, Riverton, 3 City Warrants (two for shoplifting, one for failure to pay fines), Available Narrative: RP advised that the subject was passed out in a parked vehicle

Juvenile, 17, Riverton, MUI, No Narrative Available

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Ethete, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available

Juvenile, 17, MUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, No Narrative Available

Badhawk, April, 41, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, No Narrative Available

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject tried to steal a cart full of groceries; “A suspect and vehicle have been identified in the involvements but a report is pending.”

Trespassing: Redwood Drive, 2:34 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised evicted tenants attempted to break back into the apartment; citation prepared for unnamed subject

Fire: S 4 Street, 3:30 PM, Available Narrative: Transformer blew, weeds and grass caught on fire; assisted fire department