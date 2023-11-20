County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 17-20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Addison, Fatima, 44, Riverton, 3 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of a female in a wheelchair passed out in front of a business; “Fatima Addison, 44 yoa from Riverton was arrested on 3 Fremont County warrants”

Antelope, Michael, 50, Riverton, Public intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised three intoxicated subjects passed out; “Three subjects were moved along but the fourth, Michele Antelope, 50 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .248”

Wallowingbull, Joshua, 48, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near City Hall; “Joshua Wallowingbull, 48 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .226”

Guerrero, Oscar, 18, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised their son was drinking and breaking items in the house/broke a window; “Oscar Guerrero, 18 yoa from Riverton was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .226”

Whiteplume, Allen, 38, Riverton, Public Intoxication, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw a fellow passed out in the alley between two dumpsters and identified him as Allen Whiteplume, 38 yoa from Riverton. Mister Whiteplume was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .370 and he also had a City warrant”

Monroe, Christopher, 39, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised that a subject was throwing rocks at vehicles; “Officer located Christopher Monroe, 39 yoa from Arapahoe who matched the given description and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .307”

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol noticed a fellow slumped over a picnic table in Riverton City Park and contacted Dudley C’Bearing, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .273”

Bearing, Jessie, 44, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Damaging Property, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to break into their truck; “Officers arrested Jessie Bearing, 44 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication and Damaging Property for having destroyed two garden lights at the Reporting Party’s residence”

Blackburn, Shado, 27, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Officers contacted Shado Blackburn, 27 yoa from Ethete and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Tapia, Marcella, 51, Lander, Disturbance, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised of a guest being rude and refusing to leave; “Officers made contact with Marcella Tapia, 51 yoa from Lander and although they cautioned her about her behavior she continued to scream and yell profanely whereupon she was arrested for Disturbance. A search of her person incident to that arrest produced a quantity of marijuana and she was also charged with that”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Traffic Offense: W Main Street, 4:03 PM, Available Narrative: 56 year old male was cited for DWUS

Welfare Check: City Park, 5:23 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the bandshell; “Nature change from WELFARE CHECK to UNCONSCIOUSNESS for Active – 38 yoa male was transported by EMS with a possible alcohol overdose”

Trespassing: W Main Street, 5:34 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in the area who had been previously trespassed; “Rudy Norse, 55 yoa from Riverton was cited for Trespassing”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 6:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who put a bottle of mouthwash in his pocket and locked himself in the bathroom for 15 minutes; “Officer contacted the 42 yoa male and there was no mouth wash but he was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Hit and Run: Shoshone Drive, 5:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw someone crash their vehicle into his; “A white 2006 Buick traveling north on Shoshoni Drive struck a parked white 2000 Chevrolet truck causing major damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Buick then walked away from the scene. A report was taken and the 15 yoa female driver has been identified”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 5:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was passed out in their bathroom for two hours, wanted them trespassed; “Chauncy Friday, 57 yoa was cited for Trespassing”

Disorderly, E Fremont Ave., 1:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in front of the bar; “A female was trespassed from the involved business”