County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 15/16, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Walker, Raymond, 45, Riverton, DWUI, DWUS, Obstructed Windshield, No Child Restraint, No Registration, No Insurance, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on routine patrol saw a southbound silver Kia without a windshield and made a traffic stop. After all was said and done the driver, Raymond Walker, 45 yoa from Riverton was charged with DWUI, DWUS, Obstructed windshield, No Child Restraint, No Registration and No Insurance. Mister Walker also had a Fremont County arrest warrant. One of his passengers, Shaelynn Roman, 23 yoa from Saint Stephens also had a Fremont County warrant and she too was arrested”

Roman, Shaelynn, 23, St. Stephens, County Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

James, Carmen, 56, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “TS – Carmen James, 56 yoa from Riverton was stopped for an equipment violation and found to have an active Fremont County arrest warrant for which she was taken into custody”

Sixfeathers, Amanda, 32, Casper, 2 Fremont County Warrants; Available Narrative: None

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: W Main Street, 12:29 PM, Available Narrative: “Fellow said he was stopped at a stop sign west of town when a lady with a baby walked up to his car and asked for a ride. After he gave her a ride he found that his wallet with $228 in cash was missing from his vehicle. A report was taken”

Juvenile Problem: N 2nd West Street, 4:08 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that kids have been throwing potatoes at her house; “Spoke with 11 yoa boy and his father”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 12:08 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in a bathroom whom they could not wake up; “Officers woke the 34 yoa male up, issued him a No Trespass notice and escorted him off of the property”

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 1:22 PM, Available Narrative: “ROLANDA FIGHTINGBEAR, 36 yoa from Riverton was served a Municipal City warrant in Riverton City court”

Vagrancy: W Main Street, 10:40 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects sleeping in the post office lobby; “Subjects were moved along”