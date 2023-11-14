County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 14, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Stangingelk, Henry, 46 Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Officers on patrol saw a black 2010 GMC Acadia that was making a left turn from Pershing Blvd onto North Federal Blvd drive up onto the sidewalk. When the vehicle was stopped the driver was identified as Henry Satndingelk, 46 yoa from Riverton. Mister Standingelk showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and he was also charged with Failure to have an Interlock Device on his vehicle”

Duran, Newell, 25, Riverton, 2 City Warrants; Available Narrative: “A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper saw a fight in progress in the 800 block of South Federal Blvd and called it in. Responding RPD officers contacted those involved and found that one of them, Newell Duran, 34 yoa from Arapahoe had two Riverton City warrants and took him into custody”

Dunihoo, Kaylee, 25, Gillette, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that had been parked and running for a significant amount of time; “Responding officer found Kaylee Dunihoo, 25 yoa from Gillette sleeping in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. When awakened she showed signs of impairment and then failed Field Sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

MIP/MUI: Garnet Drive, 7:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was intoxicated and disorderly; “16 yoa Riverton boy was cited for MIP and taken next door to his aunt’s house to sleep it off”

Welfare Check: Fremont Ave., 8:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had not seen their neighbor in a couple days; “Responding officer found a 77 yoa male who had fallen in the tub while taking a shower and could not get up. He had been there for five days with only the water from the tub faucet to sustain him but he was alert and responsive. EMS was called and he was taken to the hospital”

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 11:30 AM, Available Narrative: “A 15 yoa Riverton girl was cited for Use of Marijuana in the form of a THC vape pen”