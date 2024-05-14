County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 14, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Goggles, Mychal, 30, Saint Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in between two businesses; “Mychal Goggles, 30 yoa from Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Badhawk, April, 42, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in their driveway; “Officer located April Badhawk, 42 yoa from Ethete as described in the original call and arrested her on a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

Bigmedicine, Doug, 46, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol recognized Doug Bigmedicine, 46 yoa from Ethete and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

Abeyta, John, 43, Riverton, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: “An argument between two individuals escalated until one of them struck the other with a wooden club at which point the other individual found a metal bar and retaliated. Both individuals were taken to the hospital by EMS for their injuries and then, after investigating further, officers determined that John Abeyta, 43 yoa from Riverton had been the main aggressor and arrested him for Aggravated Assault”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N 16 Street East, 7:21 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their car was rummaged through sometime in the night; “Victim’s silver 2011 GMC Yukon was parked unlocked at his residence in the 500 block of N 16th East and sometime during the night someone stole a black Taurus .357 magnum pistol valued at $400 which was in the console. A report was taken”