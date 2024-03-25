County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 25, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Shakespeare, Thomas, 55, Warrant out of Cheyenne, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject slumped over in the bathroom; “Officer located Thomas Shakespeare, 55 yoa sleeping in the toilet stall and arrested him on a warrant out of Cheyenne”

Jenkins, Clarence, 66, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the corner of PErshing and Federal; “Clarence Jenkins, 66 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .188”

Antelope, John, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who fell in the road; “John Antelope, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .132”

Timbana, Leona, 38, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who stole their truck keys and would not give them back; “Responding officers contacted Leona Timbana, 38 yoa from Arapahoe who was being loud and aggressive and would not calm down and Arrested her for Public Intoxication”

Hodge, Colette, 29, S. Stephens, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Officers contacted Colette Hodge, 29 yoa from Saint Stephens who had been sitting in her vehicle in front of some gas pumps for twenty minutes. Ms. Hodge displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. She was subsequently arrested for DWUI and an Alco-Sensor test indicated a BAC of .171”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Peck Ave. 7:42 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a dumpster fire; “Someone put a metal fire pit with hot ashes into the dumpster; Fire Department assist provided”

Theft: Dickinson Ave., 3:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen medication which they believed to have been happening for some time

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 5:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject who stole multiple items from the store; report pending

Theft: E Main Street, 11:51 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a “Stolen back pack described as a black Fox Tactical brand with an American flag on it which contained credit cards and two laptop computers valued at $2000. A report was taken”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 1:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject parked in the parking lot who was stalking an employee; “A report was taken and the 54 yoa female in question was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Stab/Gunshot: N 12th Street East, 1:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject with a stab wound; “This incident occurred on the Wind River Reservation and was turned over to their jurisdiction”

Assault with a Weapon: N 10th Street East, 6:16 PM, Available Narrative: “A report which involved a Katana sword and a cut hand was taken and a felony affidavit for aggravated assault has been prepared and forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney for further”