County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 9, 2024

RPD Arrests:

Oldman, Marcel, 27, Riverton, Albany County Warrant, Shoplifting Citation, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects who stole some shoes; “Officers located the described vehicle and two occupants matching the given description. After further investigation of the vehicle and it’s contents Naoma Biglake, 31 yoa from Riverton was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine paraphanelia) and Marcel Oldman, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested on an Albany County warrant and cited for Shopliftng. Two pair of shoes with a combined value of $126.00 were recovered and returned to the store”

Leatherwood, Chad, 35, Riverton, County Warrant, DWUS and Failure to Maintain Insurance Citations, Available Narrative: “Chad Leatherwood, 35 yoa from Riverton was stopped for driving a vehicle without plates and routine checks produced a Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested. He was also cited for Driving While Under Suspension and Failure To Maintain Insurance”

Whiteplume, Allen, 38, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in front of his house; “Officers located Allen Whiteplume, 38 yoa from Arapahoe who was passed out on the sidewalk and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Friday, Marshall, 50, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing go leave the lobby; “The responding officer made contact with Marshall Friday, 50 yoa from Riverton and arrested him after determining he had a Riverton Municipal warrant”

Hutchinson, Adele, 46, Riverton, City Warrant, Shoplifting Citation, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that left without paying for items; “Officers located Adele Hutchinson, 46 yoa from Riverton nearby who matched the given description. Ms. Hutchinson was taken into custody when it was found she had an active Riverton City warrant and she was also cited for Shoplifting ice cream from the involved business”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Property Destruction: West Bend Drive, 11:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the door handle to their vehicle had been broken; “Apparent attempt to gain entry to the vehicle was unsuccessful but the lock was damaged – A report was taken”

Citizen Dispute: E Pershing Ave., 1:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a road rage issue involving an argument and a knife; “While there was a knife involved in this incident one of the drivers had remained in his vehicle and held a knife in his hand by his side when the two others in the second vehicle had got out and approached him. There was no brandishing or threatening. A report was taken”

Property Destruction: South Broadway Ave., 3:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the door handle to their vehicle had been broken; report pending

Drug Use: Bell Ave., 5:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of marijuana use; “Officers responded to a report of a juvenile using Marijuana and cited a 17 yoa Riverton boy for that offense”

Ambulance/Medical Assist: E Fremont Ave., 2:00 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an unresponsive subject; “Responding officers performed CPR on the 34 yoa male and administered Narcan and were then able to get a pulse. The individual was transported to the hospital by EMS”