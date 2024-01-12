County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 12, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Romero, Sarah, 46, Riverton, County Warrant, Citation for Not Using Interlock Device, Available Narrative: RPD was informed of a collision from an Onstar call; “A report is pending on details of the collision but one of the drivers, Sarah Romero,46 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and cited for Driving a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device”

Lonebear, Youngchief, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject down by the building and didn’t know if they were breathing; “Officers located Youngchief Lonebear, 37 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Lee, Preston, 27, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects sleeping in a booth; “Officers contacted the two and routine checks for wants produced a Municipal Court warrant for Preston Lee, 27 yoa from Riverton and he was taken into custody. The other individual was moved along”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: S Federal Blvd., 8:16 AM, Available Narrative: “The driver at fault slid on slick ice and struck the rear of another vehicle described only as a gray Saturn. When the at fault driver said he was going to call the police to report the accident the other driver left the scene. There was minor damage to the front of the Dodge”