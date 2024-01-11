County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 11, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Seminole, Kayla, 38, Arapahoe, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation and Parole officers arrested Kayla Seminole, 38 yoa from Arapahoe”

Buffalo, Julysan, 21, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a couple fighting; “Julysan Buffalo, 21 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined he had slapped a 20 yoa female household member and struck her on the wrist wit a pot which caused redness and swelling”

Badhawk, April, 41, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Responding officer made contact with April Badhawk, 41 yoa from Ethete and arrested her on an active Fremont County warrant”

Sanchez, Lucas, 43, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Officers contacted Lucas Sanchez, 43 yoa from Riverton and arrested him on an active Fremont County warrant”

Fightingbear, Jeremiah, 25, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Officer contacted Jeremiah Fightingbear, 25 yoa from Arapahoe nearby and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .185”

Antelope, Shawn, 51, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave; “Officers contacted Shawn Antelope, 51 yoa from Ethete and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 11:06 AM, Available Narrative: “Leslie Fournier, 48 yoa from Riverton was served a City warrant in Riverton Municipal Court”

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 11:40 AM, Available Narrative: “A Municipal warrant was served on Danny Duran, 29 yoa from Ethete in Riverton City Court”

Controlled Substance: W Sunset Drive, 12:38 PM, Available Narrative: “A 16 yoa Riverton girl was cited for Possession of Marijuana when she was found to be in possession of 3.1 grams of the substance”

Theft: E Adams Ave., 5:45 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised tools were stolen from their garage; “There were no signs of forced entry and $900 worth of assorted tools, many of which were Milwaukee brand, were missing. A report was taken”

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Belinda Drive, 6:14 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a drone on the side of their house that was looking through the window; report pending