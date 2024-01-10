County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 10, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Antelope, Shawn, 51, Ehtete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw an individual passed out on the lawn next to the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Federal Blvd and checked him out. Shawn Antelope, 51 yoa from Ethete was subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication”

Kilcrease, Alyssa, 22, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “Alyssa Kilcrease, 22 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had injured a 53 yoa family member’s knee by slamming a door against it”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 12:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifting; “Involvements show a 31 yoa female was cited but there is no narration yet on what she was cited for or what was taken; report pending”