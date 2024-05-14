County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – May 14, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Chingman, Matthew, 25, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who appeared to be passed out

Wallowing Bull, Joshua, 48, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping against a building

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: S 9th Street, 9:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject took the cash box from the pool; under investigation; click here to read more