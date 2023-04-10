County 10 launches the very first ‘In the 10’ Collaboration with Wind and Sage Candles

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Monica Thoman of Wind & Sage Candles is excited to collaborate with County 10 to craft a winning candle scent that best represents this place we call home: Fremont County.

“It’s been amazing to work with County 10 and have them help me with this project. It’s such a great opportunity to get my brand out there and show people what we can do,” said Thoman.

County 10’s mission is to connect the community, and that doesn’t stop at digital news, radio and marketing services. “In the 10” is County 10’s “Shop Local Brand” and consists of local products, contests (stay tuned for a fun announcement!), and collabs like this one with Wind & Sage.

Advertisement

Here “in the 10” there are so many incredible small businesses, artisans, organizations, and products that deserve to be highlighted. County 10 is not only excited to collaborate with Monica and Wind & Sage Candles, but they are also looking forward to working on other Fremont County projects in the future. County 10 hopes to increase awareness of the great things happening right here in Fremont County and to tell the stories of the talented men and women behind them.

In this first of, hopefully, many ‘In the 10’ team-ups, Monica Thoman and her husband have been working closely with the County 10 Team to craft 4 very different candle scents.

The scent options are: County 10 in Bloom, Popo Agie Pine, Sweetwater Sunset, and County Fair Confections. Each scent is unique and represents something different about Fremont County.

Now that the stage is set, it’s time to enlist the support of the community to help make the final decision… Which candle scent best represents Fremont County?

Advertisement

The voting will take place on County 10’s website and social media pages, and participants will have the opportunity to win a 15% discount at Wind & Sage Candles if their favorite scent receives the most votes!

Not to worry if your candle doesn’t win, Monica has agreed to offer pre-order sales for each of the four candles on her website at windandsage.com.

The voting for the Fremont County-inspired candle scent will be open through the end of April and the winning scent will be announced on May 1st – just in time to order for Mother’s Day!

Advertisement

You can <VOTE HERE> or if you want to smell the candles prior to voting, please visit any one of the following locations:

Fremont Local Food Market, 524 E Main St, Riverton (Tues-Sat 10a-5pm) atWork Coworking by County 10, 2255 Brunton Court, Ste A, Riverton (Mon-Fri 8a-5p) Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and Fine Cabinetry, 366 Main St, Lander (Tues-Sat 10a-5p) Dubois, TBD

This ‘In the 10’ collaboration between County 10 and Wind & Sage Candles is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and beneficial partnership for the community.