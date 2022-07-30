County 10 Kickoff Show: Riverton Raiders recap their season

(Fremont County, WY) – The Raiders season came to an end last week at the district tournament. This episode of the County 10 Kickoff Show recaps their season, and looks forward with what the future has in store for the program.

Guests on the show include:

Kevin Loftus – Head coach of the Riverton Raiders

Jorey Anderson – Riverton Raiders Athlete

Nathan Hutchison – Riverton Raiders Athlete

Hunter Hauck – Riverton Raiders Athlete

The County 10 Kickoff Show airs Friday’s at 5:20 p.m. on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. You can also find it streaming on our website. And, you can listen to this week’s full episode below.