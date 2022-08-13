County 10 Kickoff Show: Major League University puts a mindset in the sport of baseball and mental health

(Fremont County, WY) – Sports have always been a test of physical ability as well as the mental aspect. This episode of the County 10 Kickoff Show features Major League University with Co-founder Austin Byler. We discuss what the organization is about, how the organization helps develop baseball athletes, and learn the sports even more with the mental aspect of the game. In addition, we talked about the camp that will be coming to Lander on August 20th and 21st.

The County 10 Kickoff Show airs Fridays at 5:20 p.m. on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. You can also find it streaming on our website. And, you can listen to this week’s full episode below.

Check out Major League University’s website to learn more about them.