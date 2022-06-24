County 10 Kickoff Show: Eastern Shoshone Tribe brings back Indian Relays for the 62nd Powwow

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s been since 2019 since the Indian Relay Races were held in Fort Washakie for the 62nd Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow. In this episode of the County 10 Kickoff Show, we talk with Alejandra Robinson about the races and what to expect.

The races will begin at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday by the Fort Washakie Powwow Grounds.

