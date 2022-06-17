County 10 Kickoff Show: Challenger Sports comes to Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – Challenger Sports came to Fremont County to conduct a camp for young soccer athletes. This episode of the County 10 Kickoff Show features coach Jacob Edwards. He gives an insight into what they do with the camps and What it is like to coach young athletes and be a part of the communities he attends to.

The County 10 Kickoff Show teamed up with The County 10 Morning Show with Jerrad and Charene on 105.1 Jack F.M.

If you want more information on what Challenger Sports is and how to sign up for future camps, check their website challengersports.com for more information and camp locations.

Advertisement

You can listen to the full interview below.