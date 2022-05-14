County 10 Kickoff Show: Athletic trainers help keep kids competing

(Fremont County, WY) – When student-athletes are injured or need help getting taped up for the big game, there is always that one person that is there. Athletic trainers have a role in taking care of student-athletes; they build connections with them and enjoy what they do for the community.

In this episode of the County 10 Kickoff show, we talk with athletic trainers and discuss what it’s like to work with the student and their experiences.

Guests on the show include.

Paige Nolan – Athletic Trainer for Lander Valley High School

Ross Anderson – Athletic Trainer for Riverton High School

The County 10 Kickoff Show airs Friday’s at 5:30 p.m. KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. and is also streaming on our website. You can listen to the full episode below.