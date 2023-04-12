County 10 Conversations: Vince Tropea, Coffee Time

(Fremont County, WY) – For over a year, County 10 reporter and Lander stand-up comedian Vince Tropea has been waking Fremont County up with a friendly voice, critical information and conversation.

Vince took over ‘Coffee Time’ on KOVE in September 2021 for the retiring, legendary Lander broadcaster Joe Kenney. Big shoes to fill for anyone, but especially a guy who had never done radio before.

We flip the interview role on Vince in this ‘County 10 Conversation‘ and ask him the questions. We get to know more about his background, why he was drawn to Lander, his stand-up comedy efforts and his hopes for Fremont County going forward.

County 10 Conversations are part of KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ Show, which airs weekdays 8a-9a. Listen to the full conversation in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast!