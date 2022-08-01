County 10 continues to expand local sports coverage

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10’s mission of connecting the community will always be something important to us. We want to serve the community and continue to find ways to build on our mission.

County 10 is excited to announce that we will begin broadcasting both Riverton High School and Lander Valley High School football this fall. Every game for both schools will be available on radio and with streaming video on County 10’s YouTube page.

The Wolverines will playing in their 100th year of football and to add on the 100 years; John Gabrielsen will return to be the play-by-play announcer for RHS. Gabrielsen will begin the season with his 100th career RHS football broadcast as the Wolverines face the defending state champion Cody Broncs. John remains the voice of Central Wyoming College sports and instructor of CWC’s New Media program.

Riverton games will be broadcasted on 105.1 Jack FM and video will be on the County 10 YouTube channel.

Lander Valley High School will still be covered on KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM with Wyatt Burichka returning as the voice of the Tigers this fall. Burichka is from Cody, Wyoming, and graduated from Central Wyoming College in the winter of 2021, learning play-by-play from John Gabrielsen. He helped County 10 call Shoshoni’s football state title win in 2021. Burichka was also the 2020 Wyoming Journalist of the Year.

County 10 will continue to cover all Fremont County schools and has plans to expand our broadcast coverage soon as well!