County 10 announces new Student of the Year Banquet celebrating Fremont County Youth

Just before Christmas, County 10 launched its Student of the Week Program, to celebrate local students from every age level in the community and recognize their achievements. Today, we’re announcing the revival of an old Fremont County tradition – the Student of the Year Banquet.

Schools that have opted into the program send weekly students to be recognized on County 10’s website and social media. A different High School Student is interviewed each week on one of County 10’s radio stations. Each participating Fremont County High School will also select a Student of the Year, who is a graduating Senior. County 10 will recognize these youth at a Student of the Year Banquet on May 16th at CWC’s Intertribal Center.

Each Student of the Year will receive a $500 scholarship from County 10. In addition, our staff will select one of the students to be County 10’s Student of the Year and give this senior an additional $500 scholarship.

“We’re excited to celebrate the achievements of our local students,” said Will Hill, County 10’s CEO. “We believe that recognizing their hard work and dedication is an essential part of connecting the community, which is our mission at County 10.”

The students, their parents, school officials, and sponsors will be invited to the banquet.

“We’re proud to support our local students and their education,” said Devin King, County 10’s Sales Director. “We encourage community members and businesses to get involved in supporting the program by sponsoring a scholarship, which also allows them to attend the banquet.”

Sponsorships are available by emailing [email protected].

County 10’s Student of the Week program will continue throughout the school year, with each week’s student featured on the website. The program is open to all schools in Fremont County. For questions or more information email [email protected].