(Fremont County, WY) – Kaycee, Wyoming born Ned LeDoux joined us from the place he now calls home, northeast Kansas, this week.

We chat briefly about how Wyoming influenced him as a person and a musician, memories of his father, Chris LeDoux, and what he has planned for the summer.

Catch the full conversation in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast!

The ‘Today in the 10’ show airs live on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 weekdays 8a-9a!