Councilman Spoonhunter named to federal Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee

(Ethete, WY) – The Northern Arapaho Business Council is pleased to announce Councilman Lee Spoonhunter has been named to a newly-formed Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee that will consult with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on housing issues impacting Indian Country.

Councilman Spoonhunter is among 15 individuals appointed to the committee, representing American Indian tribes and Alaska Native peoples across the country.

“Housing is a primary concern on the Wind River Reservation and across Indian Country,” Councilman Spoonhunter said. “I look forward to representing the Arapaho people as part of this important committee and working with our fellow committee members and the Biden administration to make sure Native voices are heard on these issues that impact our families every day.”

The Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee supplements existing Tribal consultation and, according to HUD, is intended to “strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship between HUD and Tribal communities, coordinate policy across all HUD programs, and advise on the housing priorities of the American Indian and Alaska Native peoples.”

Councilman Spoonhunter will serve a 2-year term on the new committee.