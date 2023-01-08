Cougars roll over Rebels

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to blow open the game Friday night in Pavillion. Wind River rolled over visiting Riverside 87-45 behind an opening period onslaught that saw the Cougars put 32 points on the board, the most of any quarter so far this season.
Wylie Shearer led the charge with 13 points in the opening eight minutes of play, including a 3-pointer en route to a game high 25. Jaycee Herbert added eight points on four quick transition baskets, and Braydon Leonhardt, and Hunter Walker added one and two 3-point shots respectively.
Riverside couldn’t find an answer and trailed 48-23 at the half.
A final surge in the fourth quarter put the scoreboard in running clock mode via the mercy rule.
Walker and Herbert both tallied 17 points, and Wambli Romero added 11 to join Shearer in double-figure scoring.
The win moves the Cougars to 2-5 on the season.
Wind River 32 16 22 17 – 87
Riverside 9 14 17 5 – 45
Wind River – Brayden Leonhardt (1) 0-0 3, Hunter Walker 4 (3) 0-0 17, Amos 2 0-1 4, Jaycee Herbert 8 1-1 17, Calder Johnson 1 3-5 5, Wambli Romero 4 (1) 0-0 11, Wylie Shearer 8 (3) 0-0 25, KyZaia Jones 2-2 2, Rowdy Shearer 1 1-3 3. Totals 28 (8) 7-11 87
Riverside – Wildman 2 0-0 4, Coronal 1 0-5 2, Paxton (2) 1-3 7, Duncan 2 2-6 6, Alexander 2 (2) 2-4 12, Patterson (1) 0-0 3, Kozisek (3) 0-0 9. Totals 8 (8) 5-18 45