Cougars roll over Rebels

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to blow open the game Friday night in Pavillion. Wind River rolled over visiting Riverside 87-45 behind an opening period onslaught that saw the Cougars put 32 points on the board, the most of any quarter so far this season.

Wylie Shearer pulls up for a shot. He had 25 points to lead Wind River – {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Wylie Shearer led the charge with 13 points in the opening eight minutes of play, including a 3-pointer en route to a game high 25. Jaycee Herbert added eight points on four quick transition baskets, and Braydon Leonhardt, and Hunter Walker added one and two 3-point shots respectively. Wambli Romero finished a ringer roll off the break {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Riverside couldn’t find an answer and trailed 48-23 at the half.

A final surge in the fourth quarter put the scoreboard in running clock mode via the mercy rule. Jaycee Herbert had contact on a layup Friday – {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Walker and Herbert both tallied 17 points, and Wambli Romero added 11 to join Shearer in double-figure scoring.

The win moves the Cougars to 2-5 on the season.

Wind River 32 16 22 17 – 87

Riverside 9 14 17 5 – 45

Wind River – Brayden Leonhardt (1) 0-0 3, Hunter Walker 4 (3) 0-0 17, Amos 2 0-1 4, Jaycee Herbert 8 1-1 17, Calder Johnson 1 3-5 5, Wambli Romero 4 (1) 0-0 11, Wylie Shearer 8 (3) 0-0 25, KyZaia Jones 2-2 2, Rowdy Shearer 1 1-3 3. Totals 28 (8) 7-11 87

Riverside – Wildman 2 0-0 4, Coronal 1 0-5 2, Paxton (2) 1-3 7, Duncan 2 2-6 6, Alexander 2 (2) 2-4 12, Patterson (1) 0-0 3, Kozisek (3) 0-0 9. Totals 8 (8) 5-18 45

