Cougars roll over Rebels – Battle of the unbeaten next week

Four first-half interceptions by Wind River set the tone for a 50-6 blowout of previously unbeaten Riverside at Pavillion Friday Night. Wind River defenders picked off four first half passes. {h/t Jessica Schooner}

The Rebels came to town with a 2-0 record but quickly found themselves ground under the furious Cougar running attack and swarming Wind River defense.

Junior cornerback Cooper Frederick opened the “theft-fest” with a 43-yard pick-six of Rebel quarterback Trenton Coronel just two-and-a-half minutes into the game. Frederick pilfered the pass, steeping in front of an out route for the easy touchdown.

On the next Riverside series, defensive end Casey Befus swatted a pass into the air, then dived for it, covering the ball at the line of scrimmage.

The Befus pick set up a short Wind River drive capped by a six-yard Frederick run.

Not to be outdone, Jaycee Herbert ended a Riverside drive at the Cougar 31-yard line with the third interception of the game and Carter Fowler capped the thievery with another drive-ending interception at the Wind River 38-yard line.

After Fowler’s pick, the defending state 100 and 200-meter champion Herbert broke into the secondary blazing away from a host of red and white pursuers for a 62-yard score and a 22-0 Wind River lead as the opening period came to a close.

Jaycee Herbert cut into the open.{h/t Jessica Schooner}

A pair of breakaway touchdowns highlighted the second period as the Cougars broke the game open 38-0.

Frederick scampered 44-yards for the first score, and Herbert displayed that blazing speed again on a 68-yard scamper. Herbert added the two-point conversions.

Riverside finally scored their only touchdown of the game as the half drew to a close on a 22-yard pass. It was a rare competition without Cougars swarming the Rebel backfield.

Tucker Jensen, Befus, Calder Johnson, and TJ Hallock spent as much time in the Riverside backfield as their running backs did. When Rebel backs were able to get to the outside, Frederick, Herbert, Aiden Ruby, Chris Burke, and Fowler were waiting.

With the game well in hand, the Cougars began subbing players throughout the second half. Riverside continued to throw the ball, but pressure up front kept the Rebel passing game stymied for much of the evening. Cooper Frederick delivered a vicious stiff arm to a Riverside defender. {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Frederick scored his fourth touchdown on a 42-yard run in the third period, and Fowler finished the scoring in the final period on a one-yard plunge.

Cooper Frederick broke into the open behind a Calder Johnson block. {h/t Jessica Schooner}

The Cougars have their toughest challenge of the year so far next Friday at 2 p.m. in Sublette County when they face the surprising, unbeaten Big Piney Punchers.

Big Piney is 3-0 on the season with a win over Rocky Mountain and a pair of road wins over Lusk and Greybull.

Wind River 22 16 6 6 – 50

Riverside 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

WR – Cooper Frederick 43-interception return (run failed) 9:33

WR – Frederick 6-run (Herbert pass from Frederick) 4:16

WR – Jaycee Herbert 52-run (Herbert run) 2:32

Second Quarter

WR – Frederick 44-run (Herbert run) 7:56

WR – Herbert 68-run (Calder Johnson run) 5:56

RVS – Conner Paxton 22-pass from Trenton Coronel (run failed) 2:12

Third Quarter

WR – Frederick 42-run (run failed) 8:18

Fourth Quarter

WR – Carter Fowler 1-run (pass failed) 3:41

Total Offense: Wind River – 377, Riverside – 221

Rushing: Wind River – Cooper Frederick 16-190, Jaycee Herbert 7-156, Carter Fowler 4-18, Calder Johnson 4-12, Chris Burke 4-10 – Riverside – Conner Paxton 4-13, Trenton Coronel 7-(-28), Porter Duncan 4-(-3), Ty Strohschein 13-93, Cash Duncan 2-0

Passing: Wind River – Carter Fowler 0-3, Chris Burke 0-2, Cooper Frederick1-3, Riverside – Trenton Coronel 11-30-4

Receiving: Wind River – Jaycee Herbert 1-3, Riverside – Porter Duncan 3-30, Connor Paxton 1-17, Cash Duncan 1-(-1), Cody Thompson 3-18, Dylan Alexander 3-8