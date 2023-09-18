Cougars edge Rebels in Big Horn County

Opening game jitters and miscues, are not something you expect in conference play in the third week of the season but that’s what waited for the Wind River Cougars in Basin last Friday against the then-unbeaten Riverside Rebels.

Wind River survived 22-20 to move to 1-0 on the season. Their first two games were forfeit wins over Saratoga in the opening week and a second-weekend forfeit over St. Stephen’s when the Eagles canceled their entire season.

“We came back three times. It was a normal first game,” Wind River head coach Rod Frederick said. “It hurts when they are playing game three and we are playing our first game.”

Riverside led early 6-0, but the Cougars rallied to take an 8-6 lead into the half.

Cooper Frederick paced the Wind River offense with 134 yards on 26 carries, but it was Chris Burke who did the scoring.

Burk rushed for 64 yards and tallied both Wind River rushing touchdowns.

The other came on a reception by 6-5 tight end Rowdy Shearer on a 15-yard touchdown pass.

In a game decided by conversions, the Cougars tallied one through the air and another on a Brayden Tatro run. Tatro had 58 yards on 10 carries.

Defensively Frederick has seven solo tackles and four assisted tackles with a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.

Blake Snyder also tallied seven unassisted tackles and four assisted and made two tackles in the Rebel backfield for losses.

Tatro had a solid defensive game as well with five solo and four assisted tackles.

The Cougars will need to be on the top of their game on Thursday at home when they host conference-leading and second-ranked Big Piney in a game many are calling the West 1-A 9-Man championship.