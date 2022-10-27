Coroner candidates selected Wednesday evening in Hudson

(Hudson, WY) – The Central Committee of Fremont County Republicans met last night, October 26 for the purpose of selecting three candidates for the Fremont County Commissioners to interview and appoint a new Fremont County Coroner after the passing of Larry Degraw.

The three candidates selected to move forward after last night’s round of interviews and voting include Rand Ames, Erin Ivie, and Kim Lambert.

Five applications were submitted before the 5 pm October 24 deadline, one of which decided to withdraw ahead of last night’s meeting, leaving four applicants to interview.

Coroner statute requirements

The requirements to be a coroner, by statute, are minimal. First of all, to serve in office, one must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Wyoming, 18 years of age or older, possessing a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a clean driving record and Wyoming Driver’s License.

The Fremont County Coroner must pass a P.O.S.T. background and criminal history check after initial employment. They must complete the 40-Hour Coroner Basic Course at the P.O.S.T. Academy in Douglas, and they must become basic coroner certified within one year of employment.

The Wyoming State Coroner Board has Continuing Education requirements that must be met as well, and the coroner must remain eligible for recertification by the State Coroner Board.

Three candidates

Rand Ames, of Dubois, has experience in both law enforcement and also as a medical professional. Ames worked up from an EMT to Director of all ambulance service activities from 1983 to 2000 at the Powell Hospital. This was followed by three years as the Washakie County EMS Director. He had an 18-month stint as a Police Officer for the Town of Byron in the early ’80s.

Erin Ivie, of Riverton, is the current Fremont County Chief Deputy Coroner and has been since 2015. She was previously the Fremont County Operations Officer/Deputy Coroner from 2003 to 2014. She is currently a Medicolegal Death Investigator and a Practitioner Lecturer for the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, Coroner Basic Training. Her total P.O.S.T. certified training hours is currently 1,703. Ivie has also been in publications and won awards for her work as Chief Deputy Coroner.

Kim Lambert, of Fort Washakie, most recently worked as a Deputy Prosecutor for the Wind River Tribal Courts. She also worked for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Child Support Department. Lambert worked in the Fremont County Coroner’s Office from 2007 to 2015 as a Deputy Coroner/Medical-Legal Death Investigator under Ed McAuslan. She is licensed to practice law in the Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Courts and has been since 2002. She also worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and has held EMT certifications and licenses.

Moving forward

Those three candidates were voted to move forward after hearing an opening introduction and answering a series of questions. They will now go before the Fremont County Commissioners on November 1 for another interview.

The person appointed by the Commissioners on November 1 is expected to serve as Fremont County Coroner until the elected coroner is sworn in on January 3, 2023, following the upcoming General Election on November 8.

Ivie is currently running unopposed in the General Election for Fremont County Coroner. She garnered 9,247 in the August Primary Election.