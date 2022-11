(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will spread into western Wyoming this morning.

Expect a dry and breezy to windy day, with a mix of rain and snow spreading eastward tonight, and completely turning to snow going into Thursday.

Slippery roads are possible for the Thursday morning commute as snow continues.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s for most, with Dubois much cooler at 40 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 20’s.