Cooler today with widespread showers, possible storms

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the rain and cooler temperatures will continue today, with locally heavy rainfall most likely across the west and north.

High temperatures in the County will be all over the place today, with Shoshoni, Lander and Pavillion in the mid 70’s, Riverton and Jeffrey City in the lower 80’s, and Dubois at 68 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, things dry out and a drying and warming trend is expected to continue through mid-week.