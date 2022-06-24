Cooler today, with scattered showers; stronger storms expected in areas surrounding the County

Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Lander, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a cold front will move across the state and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong with wind gusts and heavy rain, most of which should be in areas surrounding the County.

High temperatures will be in the low 80’s for most of the County today , with Dubois at 72 degrees.

Lows will be in the lower to mid 40’s tonight.

Expect mainly dry and cooler weather for the weekend with only isolated showers.

