(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mostly to the west of the County.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70’s for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 69 and 64 degrees.

Lows tonight will be upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday will be cool with more numerous showers and chances of storms lingering into Friday.