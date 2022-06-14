Cooler today; expect 40+ mph wind gusts for most of the County

(Fremont County, WY ) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be cooler, with strong winds developing and lingering isolated storms in the surrounding northern and western regions.

Peak wind gusts will be in the upper 40 mph range for Shoshoni, Dubois, Riverton, and Jeffrey City.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 60’s for most of the County, with Dubois at 52 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer before the chance of showers and storms returns for the weekend.